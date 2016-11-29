Prince William defends Harry over his Meghan Markle statement | amNewYork

Quantcast
Prince William defends Harry over his Meghan Markle statement

Prince William defends Harry over his Meghan Markle statement

Prince William is sticking up for his little brother.

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, issued a statement over the weekend, declaring his solidarity with Prince Harry, 32, for his public stance on the treatment of girlfriend Meghan Markle, 35.

Released through Kensington Palace, the statement said that William “absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him.” On Nov. 8, Harry called out the media and “the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls” who had attacked the American “Suits” actress in the time since their relationship was made public.

