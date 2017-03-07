Quantcast
Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee details Malia Obama dream date | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee details Malia Obama dream date

By
0
comments
Posted on

Swae Lee has been dreaming up the ultimate date — with Malia Obama.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Chatting with TMZ at LAX airport in Los Angeles, the Rae Sremmurd musician, 21, revealed elaborate plans for his theoretical date with the former first daughter, 18, included jet-skiing in the Bahamas and a dinner date “ 200 feet in the air — on a suspended type of five-star restaurant.”

Naturally, the “Black Beatles” singer plans to get papa former President Barack Obama’s blessing first. “Definitely I’m gonna pay my respects to Obama,” he said, “I’ll do it like a gentleman, a nice guy, you know what I’m saying?”

It all sounds wonderful but will Malia say yes? Watch this space.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC