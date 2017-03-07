Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee details Malia Obama dream date

It all sounds wonderful but will Malia say yes?

Swae Lee has been dreaming up the ultimate date — with Malia Obama.

Chatting with TMZ at LAX airport in Los Angeles, the Rae Sremmurd musician, 21, revealed elaborate plans for his theoretical date with the former first daughter, 18, included jet-skiing in the Bahamas and a dinner date “ 200 feet in the air — on a suspended type of five-star restaurant.”

Naturally, the “Black Beatles” singer plans to get papa former President Barack Obama’s blessing first. “Definitely I’m gonna pay my respects to Obama,” he said, “I’ll do it like a gentleman, a nice guy, you know what I’m saying?”

It all sounds wonderful but will Malia say yes? Watch this space.