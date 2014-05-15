Rihanna accused of cyberbullying after prom fashion insult | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Not cool, RiRi.

Rihanna is being accused of cyberbullying after appearing to insult a teenage girl who channeled one of the pop star’s ensembles at the prom.

Rihanna threw barbs via Twitter at Baltimore high school student Alexis Carter and her prom look, which was inspired by an outfit the songstress wore in 2010: A low-cut green jumpsuit with draped sleeves and a cape that resembled wings. RiRi caught wind of the look after Carter’s prom pics went viral, prompting the hashtag #PromBat.

On Twitter, Rihanna posted a sad face, along a snap of herself in the jumpsuit, captioned “IG,” next to a pic of Carter in her jumpsuit, captioned “Real Life.”

RiRi, 26, also posted a photo of the bat-like Wu-Tang Clan logo next to a picture of Carter, 16.

Carter wore the ensemble, which a friend of her family’s made, to her Hollywood-themed prom.

“I was very offended,” Carter told Fox Baltimore of Rihanna’s tweets. “Why throw shade on it when you had on the exact same thing? The poses was different but the outfit wasn’t.”

Even if RiRi wasn’t a fan, Carter said her outfit was a total hit at the prom: “Everybody was saying, ‘Oh my God, I love it, it looks nice your body … [and] it’s different.”