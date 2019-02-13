It wouldn’t be the Grammys, the Globes, or the Oscars without Ryan Seacrest chatting up our favorite stars on the preshow red carpet. The radio host/television personality has been asking stars what they’re wearing on Hollywood’s biggest nights on "E! Live" since 2006.

At Naeem Khan’s spring Studio runway show during New York Fashion Week Tuesday, we turned the tables on Seacrest, 44, who was nattily dressed in his own Ryan Seacrest Distinction collection, sold at Macy’s.

The “who are you wearing” question, most commonly asked of female stars on their way in, has long been debated, especially since the #AskHerMore campaign that first gained popularity during the 2014 Emmys. The social media tag was created by The Representation Project, a group aiming to draw light on gender stereotypes in the industry.

Seacrest said he’s seen the question evolve over the years.

“It’s a little less deliberate than it was many many, years ago when I first started,” he said. “It’s really up to the artists’ comfort level what they want to talk about. If they want to tell us what they’re wearing that’s fine and if they don’t that’s fine too.”

With more than a decade of carpet experience, Seacrest might be able to name your dress without even asking.

“I’ll do my best to see if I recognize something,” he said.

At the Naeem Khan show, Seacrest was seated in the front row along with “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing. The two posed for photographs together at the start of the runway display at Gallery I at Spring Studios.