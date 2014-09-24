Sarah Hyland files temporary restraining order against allegedly abusive ex | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland has been granted a Domestic Violence Temporary Restraining Order against ex-boyfriend Matthew Prokop, her lawyer confirmed to Us Weekly.

Hyland, 23, and Prokop, 24, met at an audition for “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” in 2008 and dated for five years before splitting in August.

TMZ claims to have obtained documents in which Hyland alleged that Prokop was abusive throughout their relationship, both verbally and physically. The documents reportedly state that during one argument, the actor choked Hyland, who “was scared and in fear for [her] life.”

Hyland reportedly called on-screen mom Julie Bowen for help in ending the relationship, during which Prokop allegedly threatened to burn down Hyland’s house.

Prokop, who checked into rehab last month, according to the documents, allegedly continued to harass Hyland after the breakup with relentless “vile, threatening and emotionally disturbing texts and voicemails, including his own suicide threats.”

He was released from rehab Sept. 21, but must stay at least 100 yards from Hyland and her dog at all times, according to TMZ.