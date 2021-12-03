Selena Gomez announces Wondermind, a new mental health platform

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Selena Gomez is launching her own media platform dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health called, “Wondermind.”

Gomez is a proud advocate for mental health and she will be taking her advocacy a step further by creating an online space that fosters a community around mental health and provides tools and resources for those hoping to strengthen their “mental fitness,” with “no judgment, just progress.”

“I want there to be a place of people coming together and understanding that they’re not alone. Being vulnerable and seeking help is one of the most terrifying things in the world. It requires much courage and bravery,” said Gomez.

Joining Gomez as co-founders are Daniella Pierson (founder and CEO of The Newsette) and Gomez’s own mother, Mandy Teefey. All three women have experienced mental health struggles and recognized a digital void. In seeing a problem that there was no media platform that supported or encouraged people as they worked through their mental wellbeing.

“We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings, so we created it. Welcome to Wondermind,” an official statement from their website.

Wondermind’s mission is to end the stigma around mental health and mental illness and to celebrate the courage of vulnerability. Gomez, Teefey, and Pierson made a video announcement to introduce Wondermind to the public and the founders explained how this platform will help people in providing daily exercises designed to strengthen one’s mental health, produce a wide variety of digital content video, daily on-site content, a podcast and create physical products such as a journal and an hourglass intended to nourish one’s focus and creativity.

“To us, mental fitness means creating a routine; working through your feelings to better understand your mind with the right tools and community to support growth. It means committing to a daily practice, even when you feel out of your comfort zone (which shows it’s working!),” the founders explain on the site.

Teefey will act as the Wondermind podcast host, in exchanging mental health stories and speaking with notable psychiatrists, athletes, and celebrities. Wondermind will also feature a “Committee of Mental Health Advocates,” including licensed therapist and wellness coach Minaa B. and author and licensed therapist John Kim.

This is not the first time Gomez made any effort to destigmatize mental health in the past few years, she has been vocal about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and recently her bipolar disorder. Through her makeup brand Rare Beauty, Gomez launched a “Mental Health 101,” a wellness initiative and mental health fund that provides resources to people struggling with their mental health. Opening up about her own mental health struggles and making progress is a way for people to not feel alone and Wondermind is a place where people can have inspiration in taking the step they need in bettering themselves mentally.

“Wondermind seems to be focused on helping others make the progress they are proud of. Putting it all out there can be hard, but when we share and open up, we actually help each other heal,” the site reads.

Wondermind is set to launch in February 2022 and for more information visit Wondermind.com.