Stars party during 'Super' weekend | amNewYork

With the Super Bowl touching down in MetLife Stadium yesterday, celebrities packed the city over the weekend at various pregame parties.

Among the star-studded events was Shape and Men’s Fitness magazines’ Super Bowl XLVIII party at Cipriani on Friday, attended by the likes of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Stephen Colbert, Stacy Keibler, Rebecca King Crews and Terry Crews, Coco and Ice-T, with performances by Mary J. Blige and Marc Anthony.

Maxim’s Super Bowl party was graced with Justin Bieber, whose plane was detained at Teterboro airport for five hours before the party because it smelled like marijuana, according to TMZ.com, which also reported that Bieber flipped off their cameras before partying with a Maxim girl.

Meanwhile, People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” Adam Levine, and his band Maroon 5 rocked out on Friday at a show sponsored by JBL by Harman at the Beacon Theatre, which is equipped with a JBL loudspeaker system. NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp introduced the band.

Supermodels Brooklyn Decker and Bar Refaeli hosted the Leather and Laces party at the Liberty Theater in Times Square, bringing out celebs such as Joey Fatone and Paris Hilton. Hilton reportedly took over as DJ for part of the night.

And on Saturday, Jay Z took the stage at DirecTV’s “Super Saturday Night” at Pier 40, joined by his lady Beyoncé, who surprised the crowd by crooning “Drunk In Love” with her hubby.