Birthdays are the new black.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling rang in her 30th on Saturday night, celebrating with family, friends and a bevy of co-stars at Catch Roof in the Meatpacking District.

Cast members including Natasha Lyonne, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Samira Wiley and Selenis Leyva were all there, singing “Happy Birthday” as Schilling blew out her candles atop a cupcake cake.

“[Schilling] had a smile on her face the entire evening,” a witness told us.