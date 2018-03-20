Taylor Swift surprises New York couple on their wedding day, report says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Taylor Swift gifted two New York superfans with a special surprise on their wedding day last weekend.

When Edward and Margaret McNoble of Rockville Centre arrived at The Carltun in East Meadow on Saturday to say “I do,” they were greeted by friends, family . . . and a toast courtesy of the pop singer herself.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer sent the couple a bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne along with a handwritten note congratulating them, according to a photo obtained by US Weekly. She sent her offering of congratulations after finding out the couple was using her songs in their ceremony.

The duo reportedly walked into the ceremony as 2014’s “Welcome to New York” played, and marked their first dance to 2008’s “Love Story.”

“When we got to the wedding venue, they told us, ‘There is a special gift upstairs for you from a very special person,” the couple told US Weekly. “It was awesome. It was such a great day. With all the moving parts, this was a great surprise! To get a bottle of Dom is a very nice gift, and then to see it’s from Taylor Swift is an even better gift.”

Though the year of the bubbly wasn’t visible, the Champagne is among the most expensive. Bottles can range upward of $1,955.

Swift didn’t drop by the McNoble wedding. But in June 2016, she was in the area when a New Jersey couple celebrated their nuptials. The bride, Kenya Smith, and groom, Max Singer, tied the knot in a hospital room so the groom’s ill mother could attend, and the singer showed up at the ceremony held a few days later after getting wind of the sweet moment. She performed “Blank Space” at the ceremony for the two Swifties, according to social media videos.