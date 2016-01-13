Tila Tequila crowdfunding on GoFundMe for rent and furniture | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tila Tequila is not throwing away her shot.

The former MTV “Tila Tequila: A Shot at Love” star launched a GoFundMe page on Jan. 10 to help crowdfund her Houston rent.

According to the page, the single mother’s rent at her furniture-included home was raised to $4,500 a month (though it’s unclear from what original price). She’s hoping to move to a new home and furnish it with help from fans.

“I have zero pride or ego when it comes to taking care of my daughter because this is what real good [mothers] do,” Tila Tequila, mother of Isabella Monroe Nguyen, wrote on her GoFundMe. “We sacrifice for our children and would take care of them by any means possible. Even if that means being a celebrity, and creating a GoFundMe campaign to get [help] from my fans.”

Tequila, who is also an outspoken anti-vaxxer, also wrote that she aspires to shop at more high-end convenience stores. “Right now I fear for my baby’s life so I am tired of shopping at Wal-mart, and would like to upgrade to TARGET where all the rich, nice, white people shop.”

The formerly most popular person on MySpace said she is not “ashamed or embarassed” and that this is “for my daughter so we won’t be homeless and she won’t starve.”

More than 4,000 people have shared her campaign so far, though only eight people have donated a total of $156 to the $10,000 fundraiser.

Tequila promises a “live tour of our new home and the beautiful furniture and beddings” as soon as the $10,000 goal is hit.

If you’re not compelled to give, know that Tequila also plans to use this money to help her quit a bad Mountain Dew habit.

“We alll know that causes brain damage and tooth decay!!!!” she wrote on GoFundMe.