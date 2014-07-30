Victoria's Secret names What Is Sexy? List winners | amNewYork

Quantcast
Victoria’s Secret names What Is Sexy? List winners

Nobody knows sexy like Victoria’s Secret — and the ladies on the brand’s 2014 What Is Sexy? List certainly fit that bill.

The sultry gals — hand-picked by the lingerie giant, whose models include bombshells Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima — are all Hollywood names who “embody a simple, casually confident lifestyle.”

With her ever-changing hair color, “The Wolf of Wall Street” star Margot Robbie nabbed the Sexiest Actress title, while crooner Ellie Goulding was named Sexiest Songstress.

Those touted for their gorgeous figures include Jenna Dewan-Tatum (Sexiest Bikini Body), Jessica Simpson (Sexiest Mom) and Gabrielle Union (Sexiest Curves).

Also of note: Emma Stone’s got the most sultry eyes, Blake Lively has a lust-worthy summer glow and Taylor Swift seduces with her signature barely-there smile.

The list wasn’t all just about looks: “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel was called out for having the hottest sense of humor.

