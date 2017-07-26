Who Lily Collins looks to for fashion inspiration | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lily Collins’ status as a global fashion darling is ever on the rise.

Collins spent the afternoon at The Whitby Hotel in midtown Monday promoting her upcoming Amazon series “The Last Tycoon” (streaming July 28). We got the chance to ask the actress, who was rocking a jeweled Reem Acra blouse and La Perla pencil skirt, who she looks up to as a source of sartorial inspiration.

Audrey Hepburn — her Golden Age look-alike — was first off the tip of the star’s tongue, along with her “Okja” co-star Tilda Swinton. But there were many more.

“Cate Blanchett — fantastic,” gushed the actress. “Zendaya is killing the game. I think she’s really got her own thing going on which I love . . . I think Natalie Portman’s always been timeless. Victoria Beckham, I’ve always said, has an aesthetic that’s very specific.”

It’s not only women who inspire the Golden Globe-nominated star. “I get inspired by guys, too. I think it’s awesome. I love menswear,” Collins says.

“This is so left field, but Ezra Miller. Random outfits, but man, he owns it. He kills it.”

She’s a fan of Jared Leto’s style, too. “I think anyone who owns their look is awesome.”