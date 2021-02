Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Never change, Willie Nelson.

Monday, Nelson announced in a statement that he plans to produce his own brand of marijuana.

And not only that, but he intends to make it “the best on the market.”

Willie’s Reserve is the name, and it will be grown and sold in Colorado and Washington. Recreational use of marijuana is legal in both states.

He said he hopes to bring “Willie Weed” to the masses.

Willie Nelson, everyone.