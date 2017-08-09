Charlie Puth, Andra Day to perform free NYC concerts during Global Citizen ‘Accelerator Series’

Charlie Puth will be runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round that stage when he headlines an intimate concert in NYC later this month.

The organizers behind Global Citizen Festival announced on Wednesday a new three-day “Accelerator Concert Series” to honor entrepreneurs “driving change in the world,” according to a news release. The “Attention” singer, who will perform on Aug. 29, will be followed by Grammy-nominated “Rise Up” singer Andra Day on Sept. 19. A third headliner, set to perform on Sept. 21, has not yet been announced.

All three artists will take to the stage at Cadillac House in SoHo at 330 Hudson St. And, just like Central Park’s annual Global Citizen Festival, tickets are free.

Only a few hundred tickets will be given out to fans who complete four actions related to a cause close to the performing artist. If you’re interested in nabbing tickets to Puth, you’ll be prompted to send out four tweets to raise awareness about global education issues, a topic chosen by the artist himself. Winners will be contacted via email after the drawing closes on Aug. 22. The drawing for Andra Day tickets has not yet opened.

For more information, visit globalcitizen.org/accelerator.

This year’s Global Citizen Festival, headlined by Stevie Wonder, Green Day and The Killers, kicks off on Sept. 23.