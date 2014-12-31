Charlize Theron, Sean Penn engaged: reports

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn are entering 2015 with plans to tie the knot, Us Weekly reports.

The pair, first spotted together around this time last year, reportedly have been engaged since a November trip to Paris, but that doesn’t mean we should expect to see Theron in a white dress any time soon.

The actress, who is not wearing a ring, has said she believes in long-term relationships, but isn’t a fan of traditional weddings.

“I really do understand the importance and what that ceremony represents to so many people, but it’s just such a personal thing,” she told Vogue in May. “It’s supposed to be this night of celebrating love, and all you see is a couple separated all night making sure everybody else is OK. It just looks like a lot of work. And as you get older, you start sifting through the stuff that really matters.”

Theron famously never exchanged vows with actor Stuart Townsend, whom she dated for nine years before they split in 2010. Penn has been married twice before.