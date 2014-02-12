Cheap$kate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

Robin VanValkenburgh showcases special Valentine’s collection of ceramic figurines

Classic childhood tales are brought to ceramic life by artist Robin VanValkenburgh, whose figurines combine human and animal creatures that evoke the sense of stories from our youth — picture an 18.5-inch tall anthropomorphic bunny-cowboy mix. VanValkenburgh will be showcasing and signing her work at PIQ Grand Central today, and will present designer edition pieces Beatnik Owl Dude and Bernice Beggadear. (Today, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m., FREE, PIQ at Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St., grandcentral terminal.com)

Author Event

‘Smitten: The Way of the Brilliant Flirt’ book signing

Going stag this Valentine’s Day? Then stop by this book signing and reading at The Cake Shop tonight to score some tips and techniques that will help you master the art of flirting from dating experts Ariel Kiley and Simone Kornfeld, authors of “Smitten: The Way of the Brilliant Flirt.” Perhaps you can try out your newfound knowledge Friday evening. (Today, 6 p.m., FREE, The Cake Shop, 152 Ludlow St., 212-253-0036, cake-shop.com)