The best free events in New York City this week

Rooftop Garden Tours at Westin New York Grand Central: Veggies with a View

Gardening enthusiasts, lend us your spades. The Westin New York Grand Central is offering the public a unique opportunity to see its urban agriculture in action. Reserve your spot to check out the hotel’s rooftop garden this month on a tour led by executive chef and chief gardener Brian Wieler. Tours are available on Thursday this week and next. Reserve a spot in the hotel lobby or by calling the concierge desk.

(Thursday, 5 p.m., FREE, by reservation only, 212 E. 42nd St., 212-490-8900, westinnewyorkgrandcentral.com)

HBO Bryant Park Summer Film Fest presents ‘Saturday Night Fever’

You can tell by the way we use our walk that we’ve caught some “Saturday Night Fever.” You can too this evening at Bryant Park, as part of the HBO Bryant Park Summer Film Fest. Bring your blanket and snag a prime spot on the lawn, which opens at 5 p.m. A classic Warner Bros. cartoon will kick off the film, which starts about a half hour after sunset.

(Monday, 5-11 p.m., FREE, Bryant Park Lawn, Sixth Ave. btwn 40th & 42nd sts., bryantpark.org)

Jennifer Weiner in conversation with Hoda Kotb

New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner (“In Her Shoes”) and TV personality Hoda Kotb will discuss their latest books, Weiner’s “All Fall Down,” a story of a suburban wife and mother slipping into prescription drug addiction, and Kotb’s “Ten Years Later: Six People Who Faced Adversity and Transformed Their Lives,” tomorrow evening at Barnes & Noble 82nd & Broadway. (Tuesday, 7 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble 82nd & Broadway, 2289 Broadway, 212-362-8835, bn.com)

Front/Row Cinema at South Street Seaport Pier presents ‘Rango’

Spend this Wednesday evening in the Wild West. Grab the fam and head on down to South Street Seaport for the latest installment of the Front/Row Cinema movie fest, featuring “Rango” with Johnny Depp as a gun-slinging animated chameleon. Sounds like a fun night out for the whole brood.

(Wednesday, 8 p.m., FREE, South Street Seaport Pier, Front St. at Fulton St., southstreetseaport.com/events)

Amos Lee & Lake Street Dive at Celebrate Brooklyn!

The Brooklyn music fest continues this week with a Friday evening show featuring the R&B and country-folk stylings of Philadelphia-born singer-songwriter Amos Lee and Lake Street Dive, a Boston-to-Brooklyn indie-pop-swing quartet, all graduates of the New England Conservatory of Music. Get there early to snag a good spot!

(Friday, 7:30 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., FREE, Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West and Ninth St., Park Slope, bricartsmedia.org)