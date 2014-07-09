Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City this weekend

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum hosts its annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony. Photo Credit: Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Hudson River Park’s RiverRocks

Get ready to rock your socks off at this year’s RiverRocks music series, kicking off at Hudson River Park’s Pier 84 Thursday with Wild Beasts, Mutual Benefit and DJ Bill Pearis. The 16th annual concert series will also rock the waterfront on July 24 with Teenage Fanclub, Honeyblood and Saint Rich; and on Aug. 7 with Temples, Here We Go Magic and Spires. (Thursday, 7 p.m., gates at 6 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park, Pier 84, btwn W. 43rd and 44th sts., riverrocksnyc.com)

‘Vote, It Ain’t Illegal Yet!’

Come out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 at Celebrate Brooklyn! this weekend. Stop by Prospect Park for an evening of film, music and spoken word, part of the fest’s “Vote, It Ain’t Illegal Yet!” event, directed by author/filmmaker/journalist and Fort Greener Nelson George, with musical direction by D-Nice and Fredericks Brown kicking off the evening festivities. (Friday, 7:30 p.m., FREE, Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West at Ninth St., bricartsmedia.org/cb)

‘Independence Day’

Having just celebrated Independence Day, it’s only fitting that now you watch “Independence Day.” And where better than on the flight deck of the Intrepid? Continuing with its Sixth Annual Summer Movie Series, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will be screening “Independence Day” as part of its selection of sea, air and space-themed movies Thursday. So bring a lawn chair or blanket, pack a picnic basket (no booze!) and head on over. Remember, seating is first-come, first-served, so arrive early to nab a prime spot. (Thursday, doors at 7:30 p.m., film at sunset, FREE, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, 12th Ave. and 46th St., intrepidmuseum.org)