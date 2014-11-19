Chris Hemsworth named People’s sexiest man alive

He “learned everything about being sexy” from Matt Damon.

Oh, Thor. Does Adam Levine even stand a chance against him?

People bestowed the honor of “Sexiest Man Alive” to Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, star of “Thor” and the upcoming “Blackhat.”

The 31-year-old said he and his wife found it “pretty funny” and said, “I think you’ve bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house.”

The news was announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night. Hemsworth told Kimmel that his brother Liam, star up the upcoming “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” has been a “real team player” about his brother trumping him. “We’ve been throwing sexy looks back and forth.”

Hemsworth also told Kimmel that he “learned everything there is to be sexy from Matt” Damon, the Sexiest Man Alive in 2007.