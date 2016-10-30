Conan O’Brien returns to NYC for a week of shows

Harlem is going to get a little Coco starting Monday.

Conan O’Brien is returning to Manhattan for four days of taping his TBS show at the iconic Apollo Theater. This is the second time the 53-year-old host has returned to the city since abandoning the Big Apple for the West Coast in 2009.

His guests will include The Sugarhill Gang, Louis C.K., Ryan Reynolds, comedian Rory Scovel and Tracy Morgan, and there are sure to be surprises in store.

When O’Brien brought his show to the Beacon Theatre in 2011, he officiated the wedding of the show’s costume designer. Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert also crashed the program during one of O’Brien’s monologues.