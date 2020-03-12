Conor McGregor’s whiskey company donates $1M to Tunnel To Towers

One of the world’s toughest fighters proved he has heart of gold this week.

MMA battler Conor McGregor donated $1 million to the first responder Steven Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation through his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey company, following up on a pledge he and others made in 2018.

“First responders around the world are the true-life heroes,” McGregor said, adding what a “dream” it was to be able to make a donation as significant as this.

When McGregor started the brand two years ago, he pledged $5 per case of whiskey until it accumulated to the total million dollar donation, according to the company.

The foundation he chose is specifically known for raising over $250 million for the families of first responders and paying mortgages on homes of those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Tunnel to Towers also holds an annual 5K run on the last Sunday of each September in lower Manhattan, honoring fallen first responder and namesake for the charity Stephen Siller, who took his final footsteps from the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel in Brooklyn to the Twin Towers on 9/11.

That’s in addition to many other events done in support of emergency services.

“We did not solicit their support, they approached us,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO, Frank Siller about the newfound “generous, dedicated partners.”

“Conor’s commitment to first responder families can serve as a role model for others,” he continued, adding that he and his colleagues will certainly be downing some Proper 12 this St. Patrick’s Day.

McGregor also called to his fans and Proper 12 Drinkers to support the cause and honor “proper heroes,” by donating $11 a month to supplement his own contribution to Tunnel To Towers.

The MMA superstar and his whiskey brand will also be making substantial donations to additional first responder organization recipients in Ireland, Canada, the UK, Australia, Russia, Poland, and South Africa in upcoming weeks, the company stated.