Give ‘Constantine’ time to unfold

An American John Constantine is like an American Robin Hood. It’s wrong.

The new NBC series “Constantine” remedies the mistake from the 2005 Keanu Reeves film, putting a Welsh actor, Matt Ryan, into the role of the British DC Comics demon fighter.

Ryan brings more than just a proper accent to the role, embodying the snarky anti-hero as he battles against supernatural threats.

The pilot introduces us to Constantine’s world, including his cab driver pal Chas (Charles Halford) and angel Manny (Harold Perrineau).

What it doesn’t do is give many clues as to where the show is headed. But the show is executive produced by David S. Goyer, who, with credits like the new “Batman” trilogy and “Da Vinci’s Demons,” deserves a few episodes to see where he’s taking this.

‘Constantine’ premieres Friday at 10 p.m. on NBC/4.