‘Doctor Who’ star Jodie Whittaker to join season 11 watch party in NYC

Jodie Whittaker hits the small screen as the 13th — and first female — doctor on Oct. 7.

New York City Whovians are in for a special treat when season 11 of “Doctor Who” premieres on Oct. 7, with the opportunity to celebrate the return of BBC’s iconic sci-fi series with the Doctor herself, right in the middle of Manhattan.

When Jodie Whittaker hits the small screen as the 13th — and first female — doctor, the 36-year-old actress will be headlining a special event at New York Comic Con alongside “Doctor Who” showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

Taking place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 7, the trio will partake in a Q&A after watching the season 11 premiere with attending fans.

The screening will take place at 1:45 p.m., to coincide with the UK premiere time. The episode will also air on BBC America at the same time, as well as at 8 the same evening.

Fans wishing to attend can check out ticket details at NYCC’s website.

“We are thrilled to put together a remarkable moment around the world — for fans and new viewers alike — to celebrate this new era of ‘Doctor Who’ with Jodie Whittaker,” BBC America’s Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “Jodie is breaking the mold for pop culture heroes everywhere, and Chris has created an inclusive series for all fans of great television.”