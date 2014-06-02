DVD & Blu-ray column: ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Six’

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation” Season Six, ‘Chain of Command’Another fun season with the crew of the Starship Enterprise. Some …

Another fun season with the crew of the Starship Enterprise. Some of the classic episodes you’ll find in this set — remastered for this Blu-ray edition — are”Relics,” where Scotty from the original series returns and has some wonderful scenes in engineering with Geordi La Forge, and the two-part “Chain of Command,” also available on its own Blu-ray set, where Captain Jean-Luc Picard is captured and tortured by the alien race the Cardassians. (Season Six, Blu-ray, $129.99; “Chain of Command,” Blu-ray, $24.99)’Breaking Bad:

The Complete Series’

Being one of the greatest TV series ever — if not the greatest — it’s hard to argue that “Breaking Bad” doesn’t deserve a spot on your shelf. There a ton of special features here, including Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul dishing on favorite episodes, documentaries, character profiles and lots more. You know you’re going to want to watch this amazing show again. (DVD, $160.99; Blu-ray, $230.99)’RoboCop’

The cybernetic cop (now played by Joel Kinnaman) returns in this remake of the 1987 action flick. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)’Lone Survivor’

Based on a true story, Mark Wahlberg stars as a member of a 4-man Navy Seal team on a mission to take down an al-Qaida operative in Afghanistan. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)