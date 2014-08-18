DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ ‘Parenthood: Season 5’

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

The second installment of the Andrew Garfield “Spider-Man” series pits the hero against a pair of classic villains in Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin. There are some strong parts of this film — the scenes between the alter egos Peter Parker and Harry Osborn are an interesting departure from all the action. That said, the film is too long and too loud (the worst offense is the odd heavy-metal opera that conveys Electro’s thoughts). But this isn’t a terrible film, and it won’t stop me from seeing the already-announced third movie, not to mention the spin-off movies for Venom and the Sinister Six. (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $40.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $45.99)

‘Parenthood: Season 5’

It was announced that this series will be coming to an end this fall with a 13-episode final season. It’s been a wonderful, tearful, funny experience taking us through the ups and downs of the Braverman family. This season deals with things like an election and the search for a proper school for a child with special needs. It all sounds like ordinary stuff, and that’s kind of the magic of the series. It builds such emotional ties with viewers that the ordinary becomes extraordinary. (DVD, $44.98)

‘Toy Story of Terror’

The made-for-TV “Toy Story” special comes with a few friends, including the shorts “Hawaiian Vacation,” which aired before “Cars 2,” “Small Fry,” from before “The Muppets,” and “Partysaurus Rex,” from re-release of “Finding Nemo.” It’s a short run time, but high on fun. (DVD, $9.99; Blu-ray, $14.99)

Also out

