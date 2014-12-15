DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘This is Where I Leave You,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

‘This is Where I Leave You’

A dysfunctional family reunites after the death of the patriarch in this smart, funny comic drama based on a novel by Jonathan Tropper. The star-studded cast, including Jason Bateman, Tina Fey and Jane Fonda, is all-around stellar. Check this out. (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99)

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

The Turtles are back in this Michael Bay-produced feature-length film/commercial for toys, games, etc. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray/DVD combo, $54.99)

Also out

‘Magic in the Moonlight’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $34.99)

‘The Maze Runner’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Peter Pan Live!’ (DVD, $22.98; DVD/CD combo, $26.98)

‘The Skeleton Twins’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Stonehearst Asylum’ (DVD, $19.99; Blu-ray, $24.99)

TV on DVD

‘The Americans:

Season 2′ (DVD, $39.98)

‘Arrested Development: Season 4’ (DVD, $29.98)

‘Extant: The First Season’ (DVD, $59.99; Blu-ray, $69.99)