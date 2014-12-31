Edward Herrmann dead; ‘Gilmore Girls’ star was 71

Edward Herrmann, the actor best known for his role as Richard Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls,” died Wednesday morning, TMZ and Buzzfeed report. He was 71.

Herrmann, whose long list of roles also includes “The Good Wife,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Richie Rich,” suffered from brain cancer. He had been in ICU for more than three weeks before his condition worsened, according to TMZ.

Herrmann leaves behind three children and his wife, Star Benson. He is slated to appear in his final film, “Coach of the Year,” now in post-production, in 2015.