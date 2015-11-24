Elisabeth Hasselbeck leaving ‘Fox & Friends’ to focus on motherhood

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is leaving “Fox and Friends” at the end of the year to focus on motherhood, she revealed.

Hasselbeck announced her decision to leave Fox News’ morning news show in a statement Monday. She has been a co-host on “Fox and Friends” since 2013.

“Oftentimes, the most difficult decisions are between two great things,” she said in a statement. “Throughout my 14 years working in television, I have never experienced a more positive and thoughtful atmosphere than FOX News Channel, thanks to the strong leadership of (FOX News Chairman & CEO) Roger Ailes, who has created the best working environment a woman and mother could ask for. His understanding, compassion, and kindness was exemplified when I shared with him that I am entering into a season where I want to start my day with my children first, and he offered his blessing to do so. With a heart full of gratitude and the peace that God has given me, I am confident that this personal decision is the right one for our family, and we will be joining all of you watching ‘Fox & Friends’ each morning as we get ready for school together.”

Ailes said in a statement that he and Hasselbeck had been discussing this decision over the last several weeks, adding that he respects “her incredibly difficult, yet deeply personal decision.”

A number of rotating co-hosts will join “Fox and Friends” hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade until the network chooses a permanent replacement.