Those who enjoy curling up under the stars for Brooklyn Bridge Park’s outdoor movie nights will have another under-the-stars entertainment option this summer: Elsewhere’s rooftop deck.

The multiroom Bushwick music hall that opened last fall is ready to kick off warm weather season with the unveiling of its rooftop deck. The 500-capacity space -- complete with sunset views of Brooklyn and a full bar -- plans to host outdoor movie screenings, concerts, art events and more, according to the space’s owners.

“Elsewhere rooftop it’s on! Opening Memorial Day weekend,” a tweet from the Elsewhere Twitter account reads. “We’re in for a looong summer of events, cook-outs, film, art & sunsets!”

The venue plans to kick off its rooftop opening with a Memorial Day weekend party, details of which have not yet been announced. But, the spot that prides itself on providing a spotlight for up-and-coming New York City artists has already released its outdoor concert and party lineup with dates stretching through mid-August.

“We’re really going all across the map. We’ve got everything from rock to pop to rap to techno parties and house parties planned,” Elsewhere co-owner Jake Rosenthal explained ahead of the opening. “We’re really focused on music that’s sort of changing the game and is visionary in some way, no matter the genre.”

On the lineup so far: Performances by disco producer Zimmer (June 1), DJ Nicola Cruz (July 12) and electronic artist J. Philip (July 27), and parties from local groups like The Rub (June 10) and Bunker Studios (June 29), among others. The full lineup and ticket information can be found at elsewherebrooklyn.com.

Elsewhere, at 599 Johnson Ave., comes from the Rosenthal and Rami Haykal, who were both former owners of Williamsburg’s Glasslands “partyhaus,” and their friend Dhruv Chopra.

The main performance space, called Zone One, has already hosted a number of artists from Parquet Courts to No Age and TOMI.