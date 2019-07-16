New York shows, including the critically acclaimed "When They See Us," "Escape at Dannemora" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," held a strong presence in 2019 Emmy nominations.

"Community" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden, who plays Janet on "The Good Place," announced the nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards live from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday.

"We have such an honor. We have the most talented people in television waiting for us to wrap this up," Carden joked while stalling before the announcement.

Starting with top actor in a limited television series or movie, Carden and Jeong listed off the names of leading actors in three New York-set productions. The Bronx's own Jharrel Jerome — who found breakout fame after starring in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series "When They See Us" about a group of men formerly known as the Central Park Five — earned his first Emmy nod for the role.

He's up against Benicio Del Toro, nominated for starring as Richard Matt in Ben Stiller's limited Showtime series "Escape at Dannemora," about the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape in upstate New York. Rounding out the category is actor Sam Rockwell, who stars as Bob Fosse in the miniseries "Fosse/Verdon," about the romantic and creative partnership of Broadway duo Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

"Fosse/Verdon," "When They See Us" and "Escape at Dannemora" continued to show strength in the lead actress in a limited series category, which is comprised of nominations for only these three series. Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon"), Niecy Nash ("When They See Us"), Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora") and Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us") round out the category.

All three are also nominated in the outstanding limited series category.

Returning favorite "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" dominated in the TV comedy world, with 20 nods, including ones for Rachel Brosnahan (lead actress), Tony Shalhoub (supporting actor), Luke Kirby (guest actor), Jane Lynch (guest actress), Alex Bornstein and Marin Hinkle (supporting actress). It's also up for oustanding comedy series.

In the realm of drama series, FX's "Pose" earned a well-deserved nod, along with HBO's NYC-set "Succession." The acknowledgment of Ryan Murphy's groundbreaking "Pose" was predicted among fans and critics, after it missed the eligibility period for the 2018 ceremony. The series also earned a nod for Billy Porter's portrayal of ballroom MC, Pray Tell, in the lead actor in a drama series category.

The competition for "Pose" is stiff, however.

It faces off against HBO's beloved "Game of Thrones," which drew in a record 19.3 million viewers in its series finale and set a records rating for the network. Its leads Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are also front-runners in the lead actress and actor groups, respectively.

In total, the fantasy series lead the nominations with 32 nods, breaking the Academy record for the most nominations for a show in a single season.

Other New York City-filmed or set shows -- like "Saturday Night Live" and "Orange is the New Black" — are also in the running.

In total, HBO earned 137 nominations, while Netflix followed closely behind with 117.

The Emmys will air live Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

See the nominees in the major categories below.

Drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Limited series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Comedy series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Television movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Variety talk show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Guest actress in a drama series

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”)

Guest actor in a drama series

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”)

Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”)

Glynn Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Guest actress in a comedy series

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kristin Scott Thomas (“Fleabag”)

Fiona Shaw (“Fleabag”)

Sandra Oh (“Saturday Night Live”)

Emma Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Reality competition

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“The Voice” (NBC)