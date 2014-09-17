Free events: ‘Julie & Julia’ screening, origami sculpture

Hunters Point Park presents ‘Julie & Julia’ in LIC

You’d be hard-pressed to find a location more perfect than Long Island City for a public screening of “Julie & Julia.” After all, much of the movie — based on the blog and book by New York native Julie Powell — took place in the Queens nabe, where Powell has lived for more than 10 years. The film juxtaposes the early culinary years of iconic chef Julia Child (Meryl Streep) with that of Powell (Amy Adams), who documented her attempt to cook all 524 of Child’s recipes in 365 days on her popular blog. (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., FREE, Hunters Point Park oval, Borden Ave. and Second St., hunterspointparks.org)

Math Crowdsourcing Origami with Dr. Jeannine Mosely

Ever think of your business card as art? Witness how MIT-trained software engineer Dr. Jeannine Mosely — whose pieces include a model of Worchester’s Union Station constructed from more than 6,000 cards — links your card with others to create large-scale origami sculptures. You can get a glimpse into Mosely’s craft at MoMath Friday evening as part of Time Warner Cable’s Connect a Million Minds campaign. (Friday, 6:30 p.m., FREE, The National Museum of Mathematics [MoMath], 11 E. 26th St., familyfridays.momath.org)