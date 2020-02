“Frozen” is one red-hot movie.

This weekend, the Disney flick became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with $1.072 billion in ticket sales worldwide. The 2010 release “Toy Story 3” previously held the record, with $1.063 billion.

“Frozen,” which features the voices of Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, won Oscars this year for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for “Let It Go,” which Menzel sang at the awards ceremony.