Gabrielle Union, Rihanna latest victims in celebrity hacking scandal

Gabrielle Union and Rihanna appear to be among the latest women to be victimized by hackers sharing racy images of them on the Internet, according to TMZ.com.

Union struck back with her new husband, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, sharing a joint statement with TMZ that said, “it has come to our attention that our private moments, that were shared and deleted solely between my husband and myself, have been leaked by some vultures.”

The pair then added that they can’t help “but be reminded that since the dawn of time, women and children, specifically women of color, have been victimized and the power over their own bodies taken from them. These atrocities against women and children continue worldwide.”

“For anyone out there also being affected by these and other hacking and hate crimes — We send our love, support and prayers. We have done nothing wrong,” said the duo. Union also told TMZ that her legal team would be contacting the FBI.

The pictures allegedly of Rihanna, which were on Twitter yesterday, first appeared on 4chan and Reddit, said TMZ, noting “they look like they were taken during some sort of fitting.”

Reps for Rihanna and Union did not respond to emails requesting comment.

The celeb-centered site said there also appeared to be a topless selfie of “sexy Christian” actress Meagan Good and two salty videos of “Suits” star Abigail Spencer newly in circulation, as well as nudes of actresses Kate Bosworth and Lake Bell, and topless pics of model Emily Ratajkowski and Jenny McCarthy.