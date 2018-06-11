Gal Gadot will join Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Universal and Legendary’s “Red Notice,” the action-comedy that was recently the center of the year’s biggest Hollywood bidding war.

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film is a globe-trekking heist thriller surrounding an Interpol agent pursuing a notorious art thief. Deadline reports Thurber flew to London specifically to pitch the role to the “Wonder Woman” star, which will see her portray “a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world.”

Gadot is currently on set filming director Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 2,” the sequel to the DC vehicle that gave Warner Bros its first comic book megahit and catapulted its star into the Hollywood spotlight. “Red Notice” will mark Gadot’s first non-DC starring role since taking on the mantle of Diana Prince.

Deadline describes the movie as a “three-hander,” with another male lead to be cast soon.

“Red Notice” is Johnson’s third partnership with Thurber, who directed the action star in 2016’s “Central Intelligence” and this summer’s “Skyscraper.” The former pro wrestler — who first appeared alongside Gadot in the fifth through seventh chapters of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise — will soon join his “Red Notice” co-star in the DC Universe as mystical comic book villain Black Adam across several “Shazam” projects.

“Red Notice” is reportedly set to begin production in Europe next April, with Universal setting a June 12, 2020, release date.