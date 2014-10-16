Jessie J gears up for this year’s Jingle Bell

This past week has been a big one for Jessica Ellen Cornish.

Better known by her stage name, Jessie J, the 26-year-old singer released her new album, “Sweet Talker” with a launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday where she was seen twerking up a storm. Five days before that, she made a special appearance at Macy’s Herald Square to announce the details of Z100’s 19th annual holiday concert Jingle Ball 2014, where she performed her latest single, “Burnin’ Up,” and her hit tracks “Bang Bang” and “Domino.”

In addition to the British songstress, who was a judge on “The Voice UK” for two years before focusing on her skyrocketing career, this year’s Jingle Ball will feature Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Sam Smith, Iggy Azalea, Pharrell Williams, 5 Seconds of Summer, Calvin Harris, OneRepublic, Meghan Trainor, Charli XCX, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Kiesza, Rixton and Ariana Grande (who, along with Nicki Minaj, sang on Jessie J’s hit “Bang Bang”). The concert takes place at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12.

Right before she performed at the kickoff, the gorgeous singer, sporting MAC Russian Red lips, clued us into living like a rock star and who her secret crush is.

Q Are you excited about performing at Madison Square Garden?

A I’m taking this a week at a time. I’m trying to relax and enjoy it. It’s such a high honor. I feel so lucky with this lineup and amazing venue. I’m going to take it in all in stride.

Q What was it like collaborating with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj on “Bang Bang”?

A Amazing. I was humbled that they held my hand at a very important time of my career. They brought themselves to the track, Ariana had that ’60s vibe, Mariah [Carey] whistle singing, and Nicki was straight up. Her verse is ridiculous. We played it at the VMAs, the first and only time we performed it so far.

Q Why did you turn down a role as a judge on the show “X Factor”?

A I feel it’s important as a grown-up like you should shop places that represent your style, eat foods that represent your body, and do TV shows when you are an artist that represents your career. The format of “The Voice” was more suitable to my personality and to my career.

Q Who’s your favorite artist today?

A Prince.

Q Who’s your celeb crush?

A Tyson Beckford. He’s so fit.

Q What’s your beauty secret?

A I keep it very clean. I don’t drink or smoke and I take care of my body. I don’t take for granted a good body day.

Q Do you feel like a rock star, even though you don’t have a rock star lifestyle?

A I feel a rock star and am proud to be here in the biggest time in my career. Others may live hard and their lifestyle comes to an end. I want to be an inspiration.

Q What do you do on your spare time?

A I love to bowl, laugh with my friends, cook and watch films.

Q How does someone become Jessie J?

A Just be yourself. My parents didn’t let me have an idol, they didn’t want me distracted. Never compare, and make yourself a signature. Discover what makes you you, and work on your own strengths.