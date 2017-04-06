‘Girls’ spoofs ‘Golden Girls’ with future reunion special skit on ‘Live’

See the “Girls” together again when they’re in their 70s.

Don’t cry because “Girls” is almost over. Smile because you know how it’ll all pan out for Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna and Jessa in the future.

Jimmy Kimmel revealed a sneak peek of what’s in store for “Girls” on “Live” Wednesday night, and — major spoiler alert — the HBO friends end up like your favorite NBC seniors.

Dubbed a 2067 reunion special, the six-minute clip parodies “Golden Girls” and places Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke together again when they’re in their 70s.

A glimpse into the future: Marnie, channeling Blanche, is just as needy as ever. Hannah is still shooting scenes in the nude and fighting a UTI (again). Jessa isn’t taking life too seriously, and Shoshanna is giving off Dorothy vibes.

The biggest jaw-dropping spoiler has to be finding out what happens to Hannah’s baby, who’s fittingly named Hampton, resembles Jimmy Kimmel and ends up finding work as a stripper.

Oh, and Elijah hasn’t aged a bit.