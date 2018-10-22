10 TV marathons to watch this Halloween

Take a horror flick marathon, add a sugar rush and Halloween 2018 is complete.

Major networks and streaming sites are throwing flashy specials around this year — Netflix and Hulu even started a clever name war — which means your weekend and Oct. 31 television options are frightful.

Here’s what’s on TV this Halloween week.

Halloween marathons

“Ghost Adventures” (Oct. 26-31): Spook yourself out with stories of the world’s real-life haunts as told by paranormal investigator Zak Bagans. The Travel Channel is airing back-to-back episodes from noon to midnight Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Oct. 31.

“Friday the 13th” (Oct. 27): AMC is making slasher flick Saturday happen with two screenings of the 1980 original at 5 and 7:30 p.m. followed by “Friday the 13th, Part 2” and “Friday the 13th III” at 9:08 and 11:13 p.m., respectively.

“Halloween Wars” (Oct. 27-28): On the sweet side of the spooky holiday: Food Network’s two-day run of the show that puts bakers head-to-head with their skeleton creations. Runs 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 27 and 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 28.

“Ghostbusters” (Oct. 29): The 2016 remake — starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon — airs at 8 p.m. on FX followed by an 11 p.m. encore.

“Halloween” (Oct. 29-31): Michael Myers is taking over Halloween week, with a three-day marathon on AMC. It starts Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. with the 1978 Jamie Lee Curtis film and runs nonstop through Oct. 31 with all sequels. After you get your “Halloween” fix, consider dropping by the theater for the re-imagined film circa 2018.

“Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 31): You probably won’t actually spend an entire 12 hours with the Sanderson sisters, but Freeform is making sure you won’t miss out on your Halloween movie tradition no matter how late your shift runs. The network is slated to air the Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy flick — celebrating its 25th anniversary — at 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:60 p.m., 8:55 p.m. and midnight.

“South Park” (Oct. 31): Maybe Halloween isn’t for you; maybe “South Park” is. Comedy Central is airing the series’ best from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It all leads up to a new episode at 10 p.m.

Halloween specials

“31 Nights of Halloween” (through Oct. 31): It doesn’t really matter what time of day you choose to kick back with the remote and a tub of popcorn. Freeform’s annual Halloween special — expanded from 13 days to 31 — includes daily viewings of all the family-friendly favorites like “The Addams Family” and “Monsters.” A few non-Halloween specific movies made it into the mix this year, like “The Parent Trap” and “Maleficent.” Visit freeform.go.com for the full lineup, dates and times.

“Netflix and Chills” (through Oct. 31): If Netflix attended your Halloween party, it would be dressed up as a combination of all the classic horror villains. The streaming service has made several scary movies — like “Children of the Corn” and “The Shining” — available for viewing through Oct. 31. Plus, it’s added a few of its own spooky series, like “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and a “Haunted” docuseries.

“Huluween” (through Oct. 31): The Hulu “bingefest” is organized for your taste. If you prefer “spooky not scary” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is for you. “Pop horror” lets you binge episodes of “American Horror Story” and watch popular flicks like “The Amityville Horror House.” There are more intense frights, too, like “The Blair Witch Project.”