‘Hamilton, ‘Andrew Garfield and the latest theater newsmakers

‘Hamilton’ goes to the Grammys

“Hamilton” will perform on the Grammy Awards broadcast on Feb. 15. But rather than travel to California, the cast be telecast live from the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. The last musical to perform at the Grammys was “American Idiot” in 2010. The cast album of “Hamilton” is up for the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and is expected to win.

Garfield set for ‘Angels’ in London

Film actor Andrew Garfield will headline a revival of Tony Kushner’s two-part landmark drama “Angels in America” next year at London’s National Theatre. He will play Prior Walter, a former drag performer suffering from AIDS in the 1980s. It is assumed that the production will be broadcast in U.S. movie theaters as part of the popular NT Live series.

Ashford picked as Columbia in ‘Rocky Horror’

Annaleigh Ashford, who won a Tony last year for “You Can’t Take It With You” and then headlined the Broadway revival of “Sylvia,” will play Columbia in Fox’s upcoming television remake of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Also new to the cast is singer Christina Milian as Magenta.

‘Heisenberg’ to come to Broadway with Parker

“Heisenberg,” a two-hander by Simon Stephens (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”) that premiered Off-Broadway last season with Mary-Louise Parker and Denis Arndt, will receive a Broadway run in the fall courtesy of Manhattan Theatre Club, which also produced the Off-Broadway production. Parker and Arndt will return. The 80-minute drama depicts the unexpected relationship between a middle-aged American woman and an older English butcher.

‘School of Rock’ holding more open auditions for kids

Does your child have what it takes to “Stick It to the Man”? “School of Rock” will hold open auditions at the Winter Garden Theatre on Feb. 26 for kids aged 9 to 12 who can sing and possibly also play an instrument. They can also submit a video audition in advance via the show’s website.

All-female ‘Shrew’ and ‘Troilus’ at Shakespeare in the Park

This year’s Shakespeare in the Park line-up will include an all-female production of “The Taming of the Shrew” and a new staging of the rarely-seen “Troilus and Cressida.” Phyllida Lloyd, who has directed all-female versions of “Julius Caesar” and “Henry IV” in Brooklyn, will present “Shrew” with Janet McTeer (“Mary Stuart”) and Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife”).

Busch to tackle Cleopatra

Actor/playwright/drag artist Charles Busch, whose numerous plays include pastiches of classic Hollywood genres and tributes to famous actresses, will now follow in the footsteps of Elizabeth Taylor and play the Queen of the Nile in his own “Cleopatra,” which will have a limited run at Theater for the New City in the East Village beginning March 25. His most recent play, “The Divine Sister,” premiered at Theater for the New City and then transferred Off-Broadway.

Spotted…

Rooney Mara at “Fun Home” … Jeffrey Tambor at “Fiddler on the Roof” … Rachel McAdams at “Something Rotten!” … Salma Hayek and Geraldo Rivera at “School of Rock” … Stephen King at “Misery.”