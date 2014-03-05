Help us pick the song of the winter

Take a listen and then vote on the Song of the Winter 2014!

Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” was named the Song of the Summer 2013. But what about our cold-weather tunes?

We put together a playlist of the most popular tracks right now (according to Billboard). Take a listen and then VOTE on which tune deserves to be remembered as Song of the Winter 2014!

1. Happy (Pharrell Williams)

2. Dark Horse (Katy Perry)

3. Talk Dirty (Jason Derulo)

4. All of Me (John Legend)

5. Drunk in Love (Beyonce)

6. Pompeii (Bastille)

7. Team (Lorde)

8. Say Something (A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera)

9. Counting Stars (OneRepublic)

10. Timber (Pitbull & Ke$ha)

Click here to vote. And if you don’t like any of these, suggest another pick in the comments!