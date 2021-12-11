Here are top 5 upcoming movies to watch this December

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There are many films being released in the month of December, from drama to comedy there’s something for the whole family to enjoy together. The finish line is in sight for the cinematic year and here are top five movies to watch.

Don’t Look Up

“Don’t Look Up” is a comedy movie with a star studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, and many more. It’s about two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

Where to watch: “Don’t Look Up” will open in selected theaters on Dec. 10 before streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24th.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the third installment, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker. Watching the trailer, fans of the Spider-Man Universe can see the return of the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe, Dr. Otto Octavius played by Alfred Molina, and Electro played by Jamie Foxx. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Parker asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Where to watch: Marvel fans will be lining up in theatres on Dec.17 to watch this highly anticipated movie.

Sing 2

The story continues in “Sing 2,” as the can-do koala Buster Moon, played by Matthew McConaughey, and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one setback, he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway, played by Bono to join them. What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Where to watch: “Sing 2” will open in theaters on Dec. 22.

The Matrix Resurrections

“The Matrix Revolutions” hit theaters in 2003 and it’s been a long time since a new Matrix movie, but that’s all about to change. “The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth installment and Keanu Reeves returns, playing Neo. He’s been living as boring normie Thomas A. Anderson for 20 years, taking blue pills that make him blind to the reality of the Matrix he’s living in, but then he runs into Morpheus again, and everything changes when he finds himself back inside the Matrix.

Where to watch: “The Matrix Resurrections” will open in theaters on Dec. 22. and streaming on HBO Max.

Parallel Mothers

Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” is a foreign language drama movie, starring Penélope Cruz who plays Janis Martinez, a middle- aged woman who has an affair with a married man and becomes pregnant with his child. He is soon out of the picture, while giving birth in the hospital, she meets Ana played by Milena Smit, a younger woman who’s also alone and pregnant, and frightened. They become friends and form a strong bond with one another as they both confront motherhood. “Parallel Mothers” is full of heart and has been getting great reviews for being a must-watch movie in 2021, including a 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to watch: “Parallel Mothers” opens in theaters on Dec. 24.