Musical inspired by Huey Lewis and the News in the works

The latest pop-rock band to announce that it has a jukebox musical in the works is Huey Lewis and the …

The latest pop-rock band to announce that it has a jukebox musical in the works is Huey Lewis and the News. The show, “Heart of Rock and Roll,” will feature songs by the group including “The Power of Love,” “Stuck With You,” “Hip to Be Square” and “If This is It.” No timetable was revealed as to when and where it is expected to premiere.

Michael Kors to stage runway show at Vivian Beaumont

The Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center will soon be occupied by a new Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady.” But before Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins return, fashion designer Michael Kors will present a runway show at the venue on Valentine’s Day. The event will be webcast live on Kors’ website and various social networks. In a statement, Kors described his show as “a New York story I wanted to share with everyone.”

Williamstown announces summer season and casting

Mary-Louise Parker, Matthew Broderick, Steven Pasquale, Jessica Hecht and Carmen Cusack will take part in the upcoming summer season at the prestigious Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. The season will include plays by Douglas Carter Beane (“The Little Dog Laughed”), Adam Rapp (“Red Light Winter”) and Theresa Rebeck (“Spike Heels”) and a revival of Carson McCullers’ 1950 drama “The Member of the Wedding” in which writer/actor Tavi Gevinson will play the troubled 12-year-old girl Frankie (originally played by Julie Harris on Broadway and in the 1952 film version).

John Leguizamo’s ‘Latin History’ recoups

John Leguizamo has proved that Latin history can be both comical and commercial. It was revealed this week that Leguizamo’s Broadway one-man show “Latin History for Morons” has recouped its capitalization costs, officially making it a hit by traditional standards. The show opened in November at Studio 54 and will end its limited run on Feb. 25.

Film ‘August Rush’ to receive stage musical adaptation

A stage musical adaptation of the unapologetically sentimental 2007 film “August Rush” (about an 11-year-old orphan with incredible musical abilities who is searching for his parents in New York City) will premiere next year at the Signature Theatre in D.C. under the direction of John Doyle (“The Color Purple”). The film cast included Freddie Highmore, Robin Williams, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Keri Russell and Terrence Howard.

Spotted . . .

Billy Crystal and Paul Rudd at “The Band’s Visit” . . . Oscar Isaac, Reed Birney and Abbie Cornish at “Hangmen” . . . Molly Ringwald, Donna Murphy and Jennifer Westfeldt at “Fire and Air.”