Cardi B leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, announced on Wednesday. The Bronx-born star earned 13 nods, including song of the year (for “Girls Like You,” in which she collaborated with Maroon 5), female artist of the year and hip-hop artist of the year.

Collaborations have been key for the 26-year-old rapper — all of the songs named among the awards she's up for are collab hits, including "Finesse (Remix)" with Bruno Mars, "Taki Taki," made with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna, and "I Like It," featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Drake came in second place with eight nominations: "God's Plan" is up for song of the year, while "In My Feelings" has been nominated for hip-hop song of the year. Other multi-nominees include Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.

The awards show, now in its sixth year, celebrates the most popular artists played on iHeartRadio's app and stations over the last calendar year. Several of the awards are fan-voted, including best lyrics and best cover song. Voting is now underway at iheart.com/awards for those who wish to participate.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will air on Fox on March 14 from 8 to 10 p.m.