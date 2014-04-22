‘In Your Eyes’ is a bit of a mess

After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival, “In Your Eyes,” a metaphysical romance written by Joss Whedon, is now available via Vimeo on Demand.

It’s perhaps the most high-profile example of a filmmaker exploring an alternative distribution model to get his movie to audiences quickly.

The accessibility is appreciated, of course, but the movie is a bit of a mess; a charming one, to be sure, even a heart-tugging one, but a mess nonetheless.

Zoe Kazan stars as a lonely New Hampshire-dwelling housewife named Rebecca who discovers that she can communicate telepathically with a charming ex-con named Dylan (Michael Stahl-David), who lives in New Mexico and whom she has never met.

A romance blossoms as director Brin Hill cranks up the swelling score and Kazan’s big blue eyes open wider and wider. The film is more grounded than your everyday Nicholas Sparks pablum; it’s absorbing at times. But it can’t escape the stupid conceit, which raises questions the movie never answers.