What’s there to say about a 40-minute IMAX 3-D documentary about the lemurs of Madagascar and folks like Dr. Patricia Wright, who are working hard to save these endangered creatures? It is visually beautiful, the lemurs are adorable — as cute as any cat video online — and, in its brief run time, it’s informative and interesting. It even has Morgan Freeman doing the narration.

Only thing it’s lacking is a longer run time.