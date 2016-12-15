Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford taking ‘Sunday’ to Broadway

Gyllenhaal and Ashford will co-star in a “Sunday in the Park with George” revival.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford will co-star in a 10-week Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George” beginning in February. It will mark the first Broadway show to play the newly restored Hudson Theatre in almost 50 years. The revival originated as a four-performance concert at City Center in October. Interestingly, Gyllenhaal was originally expected to appear in a revival of Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This” at the Hudson Theatre.

Osnes and Yazbeck set for Stroman-helmed ‘Crazy for You’

Laura Osnes (“Cinderella”) and Tony Yazbeck (“On the Town”) will lead a one-night-only concert-style production of the 1992 musical “Crazy for You” on Feb. 19 at David Geffen Hall. They will be joined by a full orchestra and 240-member choir. It will be directed by Susan Stroman and incorporate her original choreography from the Broadway production. “Crazy for You” has a score made up of numerous Gershwin standards and rarities

‘Room Service’ revival eyeing Broadway

“Room Service,” a 1930s screwball comedy that was adapted into a Marx Brothers film, is being eyed for a Broadway revival next season, producers Michael Pressman and Andrew Ames announced this week. “With things so surreal in the world today, just being able to laugh can be a big relief. It beats crying,” the producers said in a statement. The play was revived off-Broadway in 2006 by the Peccadillo Theater Company.

‘Hairspray’ to get encore broadcast

Just in case you missed last week’s live telecast of the musical “Hairspray” with Harvey Fierstein, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande, NBC will rebroadcast the three-hour special on Dec. 26. “Hairspray” received mixed reviews and earned lower ratings than NBC’s prior live musical broadcasts, including “The Wiz” and “The Sound of Music.”

‘Hamilton’ parody will be recorded

“Spamilton,” a full-length musical parody of “Hamilton” conceived by Gerard Alessandrini (“Forbidden Broadway”) and currently playing off-Broadway at the Triad, will be recorded as a cast album, to be released in March. Alessandrini took the music of “Hamilton” (played on piano, accompanied by snapping) and added his own parody lyrics. A versatile and energetic six-member cast portrays the original stars of “Hamilton” and other Broadway personalities.

Spotted …

Katie Couric at “Waitress” … Kevin Kline and George Lucas at “Othello” … Brooke Shields at “The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart” … Chris Pratt and Dakota Fanning at “Oh, Hello.”