Jena Malone of ‘The Hunger Games’ expecting 1st child

Actress Jena Malone, of “The Hunger Games” and the upcoming “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo are expecting their first child.

Malone, 31, posted a Polaroid image of herself standing pregnant in a landscape, accompanied by a short poem: “Womb to womb / To beating wing / I climbed out of the eternal / And into the shape of me.”

The caption went on to explain: “Some words I wrote years ago when I was thinking about my own mother. And the woman she was when she had me. And the woman I was reaching to become. . . . . It’s with two feet firmly on the ground and a heart swelling in an ocean of love that I’d like to share the new shape I am becoming to hold the greatest dream of them all. #babybump #newparents.”