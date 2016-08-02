Jimmy Fallon to host the 2017 Golden Globes

The “Tonight Show” star has gained a moonlighting gig: Jimmy Fallon has been named as host for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, per a news release.

This will be the first time Fallon will serve as host of the Globes, though the late-night comedian has made several appearances as a presenter during the show, which is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as a presenter.

Earlier this year, Ricky Gervais returned to host; before that, Fallon’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey and Amy Poehler did the honors in tandem.

“His charm, wit and incredible spontaneity will play exceedingly well both to everyone at the show as well as the millions watching at home from around the world,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA, said of Fallon in the release.

The Golden Globe Awards is to air at 8 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2017, on NBC.