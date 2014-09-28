JLo, Leah Remini OK after car hit by drunken driver: Reports

A pickup truck hit them from behind and drove away.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini had a close call in Cali.

Lopez posted a photo to her Instagram account on Saturday after being rear-ended by an allegedly drunken driver.

Lopez, 45, sat shotgun, while “King of Queens” actress Remini was behind the wheel. According to TMZ, they were cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., when a pickup truck hit them from behind and drove away.

Deputies were able to locate the truck and the driver was arrested for a DUI as well as a hit-and- run charge, TMZ reported.