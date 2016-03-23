Justin Bieber modifying — not canceling — future Purpose World Tour meet-and-greets after security scare

Security concerns have prompted pop star Justin Bieber to modify one of his current tour’s backstage meet-and-greet packages. It was widely misreported Wednesday that the singer was canceling all fan meet-and-greets.

“During a recent show, there was a security incident that caused our team to have to meet and rethink how meet and greets were handled,” the company arranging Bieber’s VIP packages, Bkstg, said in a since-deleted post on its website, explaining why it was eliminating solely the midpriced “I’ll Show You VIP Package.”

The company later elaborated that, “Part of why the meet and greet is no longer a part of the I’ll Show You [package] had to do with an incident that occurred in a group setting.” By early Wednesday afternoon, that package, whose perks include a “VIP hangout with appearances by Justin, his dancers, and his band,” was modified simply to eliminate the group photo.

TMZ.com said that at Monday’s Los Angeles show, a potentially dangerous fan on Bieber’s security’s watch list had gotten within 10 feet of the singer during a meet-and-greet.

Bieber, in a Twitter post late Tuesday night had said he was “canceling my meet and greets,” though the Bkstg website consistently said only one of the three packages — which according to USA Today run $975 to $2,000 — was at risk. The singer, 22, blamed emotional fatigue. “I enjoy meeting such incredible people but I end up feeling so drained and filled with so much of other people’s spiritual energy that I end up so drained and unhappy,” he wrote. “Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression.”

The priciest of the three packages, titled “Ultimate,” allows “a selfie … before the show.” Bkstg said that, “For the Ultimate #Purpose Experience, the meet and greet is one on one, so at this moment we are trying to make those still happen. Unfortunately there is not enough time for everyone to have a one-on-one photo, so we’re unable to offer this for the I’ll Show You [package]“ as a substitute for a group photo.

Bieber’s spokeswoman did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

While Bkstg is offering refunds, it requires fans to give up the included concert tickets for what are often sold-out shows. “Please note that there are no partial refunds, so you would also be forfeiting your ticket in exchange for your money back,” the company’s website said.

Bieber is scheduled to play Barclays Center May 4-5, and Madison Square Garden July 18-19.